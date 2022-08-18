Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant (Project mode) in the Research & Development section.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Project mode)

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

HR : 1

Accounts : 1

Pay : Rs. 19500/- + 18% HRA

Qualification :

HR : Post Graduation in any discipline / MBA (HR) or similar discipline from recognized Institute / University. Preference will be given to candidates with relevant experience

Accounts : Post-Graduation in Commerce / MBA (Finance) or similar discipline from recognized Institute/University. Preference will be given to candidates with relevant experience.

Experience :

HR : Experience in HR management in an organization / Institute is desirable

Finance : Experience in finance & accounts, computer based data entry operations through Tally software along with management of PFMS is desirable.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Research & Development Section of IIT Guwahati, Guwahati-781039.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form links as given below on or before August 30, 2022 by 5 PM

Link for Office Assistant (HR): https://forms.gle/WnirhQT22yPiTRLu9

Link for Office Assistant (Accounts): https://forms.gle/rTYSFyrYTdh9gPfi7

