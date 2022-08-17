Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh.

ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Data Entry Operator, Project Assistant and Project Technician.

Name of post : Project Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with knowledge of Data Entry Work. A typing speed of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on a computer

Desirable : Knowledge of Statistics / Statistical Tools

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th September 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh. Reporting time is before 10:30 AM

Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Bioinformatics / Molecular Biology from a recognized University with 3 years of relevant work experience in a recognized institution OR Master’s degree in Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Bioinformatics / Molecular Biology from a recognized University

Desirable :

i) Additional research experience in the field of health research

ii) Knowledge of computer applications

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th September 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh. Reporting time is before 10:30 AM

Name of post : Project Technician-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th pass in Science subject with two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician OR 12th pass in Science subject with one year DMLT plus one year field/ laboratory experience in a recognized organization

Desirable : BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th September 2022 in ICMR-RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh. Reporting time is before 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with applications in prescribed format and self-attested copies of all supporting documents and certificates

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

