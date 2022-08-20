Applications are invited for various Grade-III and Grade-IV positions in Majuli College Assam.
Majuli College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Library Assistant, Library Bearer, Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV.
Name of post : Library Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor Degree (Science / Arts / Commerce) from a recognized University with expertise in computer, typing in English and Assamese
Name of post : Library Bearer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Class VIII passed
Name of post : Laboratory Bearer
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : Class VIII Passed
Name of post : Grade-IV
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : Class VIII Passed
Age Limit : The minimum age of the candidate is 18 years and maximum age should not be more than 40 years for General, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/MOBC, 45 years for SC/ST and 50 years for PWD as on 01.01.2022. (as per Govt. Guidelines No. ABP.6/2016/51 dtd. 02.09.2020)
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, Majuli College, Kamalabari payable at Punjab National Bank, Kamalabari branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Majuli College, P.O.- Kamalabari, PIN – 785106, Dist. Majuli, Assam within August 28, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
