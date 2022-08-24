Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University.

Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate, Project Associate-I and Project Assistant for the DST sponsored research project “Indian Participation in the ALICE experiment at CERN”

Name of post : Research Associate (RA-I)

Qualification : PhD in Experimental High Energy / Nuclear Physics. Those who have submitted their Ph.D. thesis may also apply for the post. Candidates should have the experience of data analysis of international collaborative experiments like ALICE, STAR, CBM etc.

Fellowship : Rs. 47,000/- + HRA + MA (as per present GU norms) (per month)

Name of post : Project Associate-I

Qualification : MSc in Physics with research experience in Experimental High Energy Physics and High Energy Nuclear Physics

Fellowship :

NET / GATE qualified : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA (per month)

Non-NET / GATE : Rs. 25,000/- + HRA (per month)

Name of post : Project Assistant (PA) / Engineer

Qualification : MSc in Physics or B.Tech. (Electronics/ Electrical /Electronics and Communication Technology)

Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA (per month)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Prof. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Principal Investigator, Nuclear and Radiation Physics Research Laboratory, Department of Physics, GU or at buddhadeb.bhattacharjee@cern.ch ; buddha@gauhati.ac.in within September 8, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

