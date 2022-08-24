Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Speech Technologies for North Eastern Languages” at the Centre for Linguistic Science & Technology.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 3

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Field Worker vacancy in FAAMC Barpeta

Name of project : Speech Technologies for North Eastern Languages

Salary : Rs. 34310/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (CSE, ECE, IT) OR M.Tech (CSE, ECE,IT) OR MS by research OR Master of Computer Applications

Selection Procedure : Shortlisted candidates will be called for a walk-in-interview on 6 September 2022 at 10 AM in CLST Conference Room, IIT Guwahati, Guwahati-781039

How to apply : Candidates will have to send their CVs giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. to lstoff@iitg.ac.in by September 03, 2022, 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Office Assistant and Health Worker vacancy in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya