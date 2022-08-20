Applications are invited for various project based positions in Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital (FAAMCH) Barpeta.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital (FAAMCH) Barpeta is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Worker under the project “Development of Primary Health Care Models on Palliative Care, Elderly Care and Mental Care.”

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 5

Also read : Assam Career : Majuli College Recruitment 2022

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Minimum Qualification : BSc from a recognized University and having 6 months Diploma in Computer Application

Upper Age Limit : 30 years. Age relaxation as per Govt. Norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 25, 2022 at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital (FAAMCH) Barpeta . Candidates must register at the venue of the interview before 11 AM.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Research Associate & Data Entry Operator vacancy in Assam University

How to apply : Candidates are to submit the filled up Annexure-I to the Office of FAAMCH along with self-attested photocopies of certificates on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Supporting Staff vacancy in Tezpur University