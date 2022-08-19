Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University.

Assam University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associates and Data Entry Operators in Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems- With Special Reference to North East Studies.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : New Approaches to Doing Indian Theories of Consciousness

Consolidated Monthly Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate in Philosophy with minimum 55%

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D./NET/SLET

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Indigenous Models of Sustainable Rural Food Sovereignty in North East India

Consolidated Monthly Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55%

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D./NET/SLET

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Indigenous Knowledge Practices in Trade and Commerce in North East India

Consolidated Monthly Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Masters Degree in Management/ Commerce/ Economics with minimum 55% marks.

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D./NET/SLET

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Enhanced Nutritional Security and Food Sustainability through Traditional Fermented Foods of North East India

Consolidated Monthly Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : B. Tech. degree/ Masters Degree in Food Science/ Food Technology/ Food Engineering with minimum 55% marks.

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D./NET/SLET

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Enhanced Nutritional Security and Food Sustainability through Traditional Fermented Foods of North East India

Consolidated Monthly Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline of Arts, Humanities Or Social Sciences with a minimum 55% marks, Diploma in computer applications, MS-CIT, Typing: English with 40 wpm

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 25, 2022 at 11 AM in the Department of Philosophy, Assam University

How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for an interview with a copy of bio-data and certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

