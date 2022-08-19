Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University.
Assam University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associates and Data Entry Operators in Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems- With Special Reference to North East Studies.
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : New Approaches to Doing Indian Theories of Consciousness
Consolidated Monthly Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Essential Qualification : Post Graduate in Philosophy with minimum 55%
Desirable Qualification : Ph.D./NET/SLET
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Indigenous Models of Sustainable Rural Food Sovereignty in North East India
Consolidated Monthly Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Essential Qualification : Post Graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55%
Desirable Qualification : Ph.D./NET/SLET
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Indigenous Knowledge Practices in Trade and Commerce in North East India
Consolidated Monthly Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Essential Qualification : Masters Degree in Management/ Commerce/ Economics with minimum 55% marks.
Desirable Qualification : Ph.D./NET/SLET
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Enhanced Nutritional Security and Food Sustainability through Traditional Fermented Foods of North East India
Consolidated Monthly Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Essential Qualification : B. Tech. degree/ Masters Degree in Food Science/ Food Technology/ Food Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Desirable Qualification : Ph.D./NET/SLET
Name of post : Data Entry Operator
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Enhanced Nutritional Security and Food Sustainability through Traditional Fermented Foods of North East India
Consolidated Monthly Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month
Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline of Arts, Humanities Or Social Sciences with a minimum 55% marks, Diploma in computer applications, MS-CIT, Typing: English with 40 wpm
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 25, 2022 at 11 AM in the Department of Philosophy, Assam University
How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for an interview with a copy of bio-data and certificates
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
