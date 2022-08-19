Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC).

Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of District Coordinators in Aryabhatta Science Centres (ASC) on contractual basis.

Name of post : District Coordinator

No. of posts : 3

Location wise vacancies :

Barpeta : 1

Chirang : 1

South Salmara- Mankachar : 1

Qualification :

i) Graduate in Science preferably with major

ii) Experience in running of S&T based institutes / S&T based voluntary organization at block level of the state

iii) Having flair for taking science, technology and innovation to the students and common people with voluntary zeal

iv) Applicant should be resident of the respective district for which he /she applied for

Age : 18-58 years of age

How to apply : Candidates are to submit application in standard form duly filled up with two recent copies of passport photographs along with photocopy of certificates to Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC), Bigyan Bhawan , G.S. Road, Guwahati-5.

Applications can also be mailed to the email id ascghy@rediffmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 31st August 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

