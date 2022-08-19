Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC).
Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of District Coordinators in Aryabhatta Science Centres (ASC) on contractual basis.
Name of post : District Coordinator
No. of posts : 3
Location wise vacancies :
- Barpeta : 1
- Chirang : 1
- South Salmara- Mankachar : 1
Qualification :
i) Graduate in Science preferably with major
ii) Experience in running of S&T based institutes / S&T based voluntary organization at block level of the state
iii) Having flair for taking science, technology and innovation to the students and common people with voluntary zeal
iv) Applicant should be resident of the respective district for which he /she applied for
Age : 18-58 years of age
How to apply : Candidates are to submit application in standard form duly filled up with two recent copies of passport photographs along with photocopy of certificates to Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC), Bigyan Bhawan , G.S. Road, Guwahati-5.
Applications can also be mailed to the email id ascghy@rediffmail.com
Last date for submission of applications is 31st August 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
