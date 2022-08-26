Applications are invited for various project based positions in Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute of Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Nazirakhat.

Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute of Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Nazirakhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Technician on a purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : HSLC (10th) passed with Industrial Training Institute-ITI (Electrical / Wireman) certificate

Essential Experience : Must have a minimum 03 (Three) years of practical experience. Experience should preferably be in assisting experimental research work in laboratories (preferably in Plasma Physics). Otherwise, practical experience in industrial units/ private/ public organizations is also acceptable.

Salary : Rs. 18000/- + HRA (as per institute’s rules)

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 33 years as of July 01, 2022. Age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD/OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 7, 2022 at CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup (M), Assam. Reporting time at CPP-IPR for the interview is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the date of the interview.

How to apply : Candidates must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

