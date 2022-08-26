Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bahona College Assam.

Bahona College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in English.

Name of post : Assistant Professor-English

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022. Candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./Ph.D./Seminar Paper/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : 38 years as on the 1st day of the year in which the advertisement is issued with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST and 3 years for OBC /MOBC and 10 years for PwD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam with complete bio-data including all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Nonrefundable) only drawn in favour of Principal, Bahona College, Jorhat. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bahona College, P.O.- Bahona, Jorhat-785101 within September 8, 2022

