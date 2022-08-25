Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.
Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant [for 15 Months] to work in a Major Action Research Project titled ‘Higher Education Institutions and Rural Community Engagement: Study of Mechanisms for Promoting Reformative Rural Community Engagement in Assam’ sponsored by Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: M.S.W. with minimum 55% marks and two years of research experiences. Candidate who has qualified NET/ JRF will be preferred. Knowledge of study designing and data analysis are desirable.
Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month
Age limit: Upto 35 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 1, 2022 at 11 AM in the Department of Social Work, Assam University
How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for an interview with a copy of bio-data and certificates for the interview
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
