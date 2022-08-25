Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) Commerce College Assam.
Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant, Library Assistant, Grade-IV and Library Bearer.
Name of post : Junior Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a Computer Diploma or a certificate course of minimum three months duration
Name of post : Library Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a Computer Diploma or a certificate course of minimum three months duration
Name of post : Grade IV
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Class VIII passed
Name of post : Library Bearer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Class VIII passed
Age Limit : The age of the candidates should be minimum 18 years and not more than 40 years for General, 42 years for Ex-servicemen, 43 years for OBC / MOBC, 45 years for SC/ ST as on 01-01-2022
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with complete Biodata and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- (Non-refundable) for Grade III and a Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- (Non-refundable) for Grade IV only in favour of Principal, CKB Commerce College, Jorhat payable at State Bank of India, Jorhat Branch, Jorhat. The applications must reach the Principal, CKB Commerce College, Jorhat, PIN-785001, Assam within September 8, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
