Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) Commerce College Assam.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a Computer Diploma or a certificate course of minimum three months duration

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a Computer Diploma or a certificate course of minimum three months duration

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should be minimum 18 years and not more than 40 years for General, 42 years for Ex-servicemen, 43 years for OBC / MOBC, 45 years for SC/ ST as on 01-01-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with complete Biodata and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- (Non-refundable) for Grade III and a Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- (Non-refundable) for Grade IV only in favour of Principal, CKB Commerce College, Jorhat payable at State Bank of India, Jorhat Branch, Jorhat. The applications must reach the Principal, CKB Commerce College, Jorhat, PIN-785001, Assam within September 8, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

