Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (S.B.M.S.) College, Assam.

Sualkuchi Budram Madhab Satradhikar (S.B.M.S.) College, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever a grading system is followed from a recognized University

ii) A PhD degree in concerned / allied / relevant discipline(s) in the institution concerned with evidence of published work

iii) Associate Professor / Professor with a total service / experience of at least 15 years of teaching / research / administration in Universities / Colleges / other Institutions of Higher Education

iv) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix- III for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges.

v) A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals (Must attach self-attested valid supporting documents)

vi) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II, Table -2 (UGC guidelines dated, 18-07-2018).

vii) A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate and Master’s level for the applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribe/ Differently-abled (Physically and Visually impaired) categories for the purpose of eligibility based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures. A relaxation of 5% of marks may be provided (55% to 50%) to the Ph.D. degree holders who have obtained their Master’s degree prior to 19/09/1991.

viii) Upper age limit of the applicant for the post is of 55 years as on 01/01/2022.

ix) The term of Principal shall be of 5 years as per guidelines issued by the Govt. of Assam.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed along with all supporting testimonials from HSLC (10th standard Examination) onwards and addressed to The President, Governing Body, S.B.M.S. College, Sualkuchi, Dist- Kamrup, Assam, PIN-781103 within September 9, 2022 . An amount of Rs. 3000/- (three thousand) only in terms of demand draft drawn in favour of Principal, S.B.M.S. College, Sualkuchi payable at SBI, Sualkuchi Branch (IFS code: SBIN0011619) must be submitted along with the application and this amount is non-refundable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

