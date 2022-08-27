Applications are invited for the posts of Lecturers under Directorate of SCERT, Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lecturers in Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (I.A.S.E.) and College of Teacher Education (C.T.E.) under the Directorate of SCERT, Assam.

Name of post : Lecturer, Mathematics, IASE, Guwahati (Govt. Banikanta College of Teacher Education, Guwahati)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : PB-4 Rs.30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + GP 13,300/-

Essential Qualification:

(i) Master Degree in Mathematics with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University (Attach self attested valid supporting documents.)

Experience/ Preference:

(i) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Secondary School/TEI

(ii) Proficiency in the use of ICT for educational purpose (Attach self attested valid supporting documents.)

Age : The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01- 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable –

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April, 2018

(iii) Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019

Name of post : Lecturer, CTE

No. of posts : 46

Scale of pay : PB-4 Rs.30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + GP 13,300/-

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 2

Mathematics : 1

Assamese : 1

Geography : 1

Education : 10

Science (Physics, Chemistry) : 3

Social Science : 1

Health & Physical Education : 8

Fine Arts : 7

Performing Arts : 7

Bodo Language : 1

Bengali Language : 2

Life Science : 1

History : 1

Essential Qualification:

English :

(i) Master Degree in English with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Mathematics :

(i) Master Degree in Mathematics with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Assamese :

(i) Master Degree in Assamese with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Geography :

(i) Master Degree in Geography with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Education :

(i) MA in Education with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) B.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized university Or M.Ed. with 55% marks in other pedagogical subjects from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Science (Physics, Chemistry) :

(i) Master Degree in Physics or Chemistry with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Social Science :

(i) Master Degree in Geography/ History/Political Science/ Economics/ Sociology with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Health and Physical Education :

(i) Master Degree in Physical Education (M.P.Ed.) with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Fine Arts :

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Fine Arts (M.F.A.) with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Performing Arts :

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Music/ Dance/ Theatre in Performing Arts with minimum 55% marks from any recognized University.

(ii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Bodo Language :

(i) Master Degree in Bodo language with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized university

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Bengali Language :

(i) Master Degree in Bengali language with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized university

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Life Science :

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Life Science with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized university

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

History :

(i) Master Degree in History with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized university

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

Experience / Preference :

(i) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Secondary School/TEI

(ii) Proficiency in the use of ICT for educational purpose (Attach self attested valid supporting documents.)

Age : The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01- 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable –

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April, 2018

(iii) Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of required documents to the Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022. The last date of receiving duly filled up application form in the Commission’s office is fixed on September 26, 2022 during office hours

Application Fees :

For General/EWS Candidate : Rs.250/- (Rupees two hundred and fifty) only.

For SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs.150/- (Rupees one hundred and fifty) only.

For BPL Candidate : Nil (Candidate having BPL certificate should produce their photocopy of certificate along with the Application Form)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

