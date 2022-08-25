Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Chaiduar College Assam.

Chaiduar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed by a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. Degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) with evidence of published work.

3. Associate Professor / Professor with a total experience of Fifteen years Teaching/ Research/ Administration in University/College and other Institutions of Higher Educations.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance-based appraisal in Appendix III required for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

6. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master’s Degree levels for the SC/ ST/ Differently Abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks to the Ph.D. Degree holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991.

8. Upper age limit 55 years as per prescribed rules.

9. The term of the Principal shall be five (5) years as per prescribed rule.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards to the President, Governing Body, Chaiduar College, Gohpur, PIN- 784168 within September 8, 2022

The applications must be accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, Chaiduar College, payable at SBI, Balijan Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

