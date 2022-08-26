Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Railway H.S. School Maligaon and Netaji Vidyapith Railway H.S. School Maligaon.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers in Railway H.S. School Maligaon and Netaji Vidyapith Railway H.S. School Maligaon purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

Biology : 1

Political Science : 2

Commerce : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(A) Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M. Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject;

OR

Master Degree from recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects:

(i) PGT(Biology) – Botany/Zoology/ Life Sciences/Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro Biology/ Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level.

(ii) PGT (History) – History

(iii) PGT (Political Science) – Political Science

(iv) PGT (Commerce) – Masters Degree in Commerce. Should be proficient in Accountancy, Business Studies and Banking & Finance However, holder of Degrees of M. Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible.

(B) B. Ed or equivalent degree from recognized University

(C) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media

(D) Desirable Knowledge of Computer Applications

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

PTI : 2

Hindi : 1

Computer Science : 1

Pure Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Graduation (in the teaching subject) and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education {by whatever name known)

OR

At least 50% marks either in Graduation (in the teaching subject) or in Post- Graduation (in the teaching subject) and B.Ed.

OR

Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed.

OR

Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)

OR

Post-Graduation (in the teaching subject) with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

AND

(b) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Provided that minimum percentage of marks in graduation shall not be applicable to those incumbents who had already taken admission to the Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education or equivalent course prior to the 1st August, 2022

AND

(c) Competence to teach through the medium/media as required.

Physical Education : Graduate with Bachelors in Physical Education (BP Ed) or its equivalent.

Computer Science : At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following :-

(a) Bachelors Degree in Computer Application (BCA) from a recognized University.

OR

Graduation in Computer Science from a recognized university (provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject).

OR

BE/B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized university.

OR

Graduation in any subject and ‘A’ level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication and Technology, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Primary Teacher (English Medium)

No. of posts : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation and two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

OR

Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.- M.Ed.

AND

(b) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 10, 2022 from 10 AM onwards in the Office of the General Manger(P), Headquarter Office, N. F. Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati-11

Salary :

(i) Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) all subjects – Rs. 27,500/- per month

(ii) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) all subjects – Rs. 26,250/- per month

(iii) Primary Railway Teacher (PRT) – Rs. 21,250/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate should be between the age of 18 and 65 years (as per KVS rules) as on date of interview and selected candidate shall not be eligible to continue their contract services beyond 65 years.

How to apply : Candidates can send the scanned copy of application & certificates online in the website of www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in and https://railwayschools.nfreis.org/ by September 8, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online :Click Here

