Applications are invited for various technical positions in O/o the Executive Engineer (PHE), Nalbari Division, Nalbari cum District Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Nalbari.

Name of post : Microbiologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a) M.Sc. in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Biological Science from a recognized University.

b) Minimum 2 years experience as Microbiologist in water testing Laboratories or 3 years experience in any laboratory related activities such as:-

i) Work experience in any Govt. organization like Medical College, Universities, Research Institute, Govt. Laboratories of other departments like Pollution Control Board of Assam, Central Ground Water Board, and State Public Health Laboratory.

ii) Work experience in reputed Hospitals or Private Laboratories. The laboratories should be recognized by Director of Health Services.

iii) Candidates having work experience from NABL Accredited Laboratories will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 30,000.00 (Fixed) per month

Age : Minimum age is 21 years and maximum age is 40 years as on 01.01.2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

Name of post : District Coordinator-IMIS

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduation in Computer Science/ Engineering/ MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/DOEACC-B Level from a recognized Board/University/Institute

Salary : Rs. 27,000.00 (Fixed) per month

Age : Minimum age is 21 years and maximum age is 40 years as on 01.01.2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 years for candidates working under the PHE Department on contractual basis in any capacity.

Name of post : Jal Mitra

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a) Graduation from a recognized University / Institution

b) At least 2 years of experience in relevant field work

