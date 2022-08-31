Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sibsagar Girls’ College Assam.

Sibsagar Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants and Laboratory Bearers.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from a recognized college / institute affiliated to recognized university and must possess a diploma in computer

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Candidate must be Class VIII passed

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and should not be more than 40 years of age on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for ST / SC, 3 years for OBC / MOBC, 10 years for PwD and 2 years for Ex-servicemen as per Govt. Guideline No. ABP. 6/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2nd September 2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of application along with relevant documents and a Demand Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- for each category candidate in favour of Principal i/c, Sibsagar Girls’ College payable at Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited, Sivasagar Branch (IFSC-HDFC0CACABL). The applications must reach the Principal i/c & Secretary, Sibsagar Girls’ College, Sivasagar, Assam within September 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

