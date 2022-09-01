Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant in the project entitled, “Indian Nanoelectronics Users’ Programme – Idea to Innovation (INUP-i2i)” at Centre for Nanotechnology.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant PMU at MeitY Delhi

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Qualification : Master’s degree in Engineering with experience in Programming languages and Microsoft office tools

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 9, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Guwahati-781039

How to apply : Candidates have to apply with a CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with scanned copies of relevant documents through the e-mail addres nano_off@iitg.ernet.in within 6th September 2022 before 5PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

