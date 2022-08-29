Applications are invited for various teaching and counselling positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon.

Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Counsellor.

Name of post : PGT-Maths

Essential Qualification:

1. Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics.

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university.

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer applications

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 at 8 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon, Guwahati-781011

Also read : Assam Career : S.B.M.S. College Sualkuchi Recruitment 2022

Name of post : PGT-Chemistry

Essential Qualification:

1. Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Chemistry/Bio Chemistry.

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university.

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer applications

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 at 8 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon, Guwahati-781011

Name of post : PGT-Geography

Essential Qualification:

1. Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.A Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in GEOGRAPHY.

2. B. Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university.

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer applications

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 at 8 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon, Guwahati-781011

Name of post : TGT- Science

Essential Qualification:

1. Four years ’Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree from Recognized University with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects /combination of subjects and in aggregate. The elective subjects and languages in the combination of SCIENCE as a subject in all the three years.

2. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCERT for the purpose.

3. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium.

Desirable Qualification: Working knowledge of Computer application

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 at 8 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon, Guwahati-781011

Name of post : TGT- Sanskrit

Essential Qualification:

1. Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate OR Bachelor’s Degree from Recognized University with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects /combination of subjects and in aggregate. Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years of graduation is essential.

2. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper II, conducted by CB SE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCERT for the purpose.

3. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer applications

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 at 8 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon, Guwahati-781011

Also read : Assam Career : ICMR- National Institute of Nutrition Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Counsellor

Essential Qualification: BA/B.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in counseling.

Desirable Qualification: Minimum of one-year experience in providing career/Educational counseling to students at schools or working knowledge and experience in placement bureaus or Registration with rehabilitation council of India as vocational Counselor.

Desirable Qualification: Working knowledge of Computer application

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 at 8 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon, Guwahati-781011

How to apply : Candidates should bring a set of self-attested documents in support of their educational qualification, experience, etc. for the interview. The Bio-Data Performa available in the website should be filled correctly & brought while coming for interview. One copy of coloured passport size photo, should be pasted in the Bio-data Performa.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022