Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate- I and Junior Research Fellow-I for SITA, Govt. of Assam sponsored project “An Approach for Enhancement of Muga Silk Worm production in Assam”

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Field Executive vacancy in Digital India Corporation

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: PhD. in subjects related to Biological Science/ Life Science.

Desirable: Experience in immunology and handling of FACS for cell counting.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MSc in Microbiology ‘

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teacher & Counsellor vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to Head, Bioengineering & Technology, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014, Assam within September 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade III & Grade IV vacancies in Sibsagar Girls’ College