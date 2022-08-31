Gauhati University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate- I and Junior Research Fellow-I for SITA, Govt. of Assam sponsored project “An Approach for Enhancement of  Muga Silk Worm production in Assam”

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: PhD. in subjects related to Biological Science/ Life Science. 

Desirable: Experience in immunology and handling of FACS for cell counting.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MSc in Microbiology ‘

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to Head, Bioengineering & Technology, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014, Assam within September 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

