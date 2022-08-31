Applications are invited for various technical positions in Digital India Corporation.

Digital India Corporation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Executive (Technical) in Assam under the project “Customization, Enhancement & Deployment of Digital Solutions for Empowerment of Citizens of North-East India.”

Name of post : Field Executive (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post-Graduation Degree in Computer Science / IT

Or

Graduation Degree in Computer Science / IT having minimum 1 year of post qualification experience in relevant area

Or

Graduate with at least one year Diploma in Computer Applications / IT having minimum 1 year of post qualification experience in relevant area

Salary : Commensurate to Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the website https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in up to September 9, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

