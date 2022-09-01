Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions under Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board.
Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for eleven vacant positions for Guwahati Sewerage Project on a contractual basis with fixed remuneration.
Name of post : Sewerage Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from recognized university / AICTE approved institute + 5 years’ experience. Candidates having experience in Sewerage Projects shall be preferred
Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month
Preferred Age : 30-40 years
Name of post : Junior Engineer- Sewerage
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized university / AICTE approved institute + 5 years’ experience. Candidates having experience in Sewerage Projects shall be preferred
Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month
Preferred Age : 25-35 years
Name of post : Instrumentation Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Instrumentation Engineering from recognized university / AICTE approved institute + 5 years’ experience.
Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month
Preferred Age : 30-40 years
Name of post : Service Connection Manager
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized university / AICTE approved institute + 5 years’ experience. Candidates having experience in Sewerage Projects shall be preferred
Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month
Preferred Age : 25-35 years
Name of post : MIS Expert
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology from any recognized university with 5 years’ experience in MIS. Master’s degree in IT shall be preferred
Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month
Preferred Age : 30-35 years
Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with 1 year Certificate / Diploma in Computer Application + 3 years’ of experience in any Govt. dept. / agency etc. Candidate shall be proficient in MS Office package, email, internet operations etc.
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Preferred Age : 22-35 years
Name of post : Grade-IV
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : HSSLC (Class 12) examination passed
Salary : Rs. 13,310/- per month
Preferred Age : 18-35 years
How to apply : Candidates can submit their detailed resumes in prescribed format by email to career.gmdwsb@gmail.com by September 22, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
