Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam.

Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor in English, Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in English

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedures will be as per Govt. OM no. AHE 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Class VIII passed

Age : 38 years for Assistant Professor and 40 years for Laboratory Bearer and Grade IV as on the 1st January 2022 with relaxation as per govt. existing guidelines

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates can send their applications in prescribed proforma issued by DHE Assam along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with an amount of Rs. 1500/- to be paid through NEFT / Online Transfer (Payment Receipt to be submitted) or Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, North Lakhimpur payable at Punjab National Bank, North Lakhimpur (A/C No. : 0307010103969, IFSC Code : PUNB0030270). The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, North Lakhimpur, Assam-787031 within September 17, 2022

For the post of Laboratory Bearer & Grade-IV, candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazzette (Part-IX) Standard Form of application along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with an amount of Rs. 300/- to be paid through NEFT / Online Transfer (Payment Receipt to be submitted) or Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, North Lakhimpur payable at Punjab National Bank, North Lakhimpur (A/C No. : 0307010103969, IFSC Code : PUNB0030270). The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, North Lakhimpur, Assam-787031 within September 17, 2022

