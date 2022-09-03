Applications are invited for various teaching and medical positions in Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute.

Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc Assistant Professor (Pathology) and Senior Resident (Transfusion Medicine).

Name of post : Ad-hoc Assistant Professor (Pathology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : DM (Oncopathology) OR DM (Haematopathology) OR Equivalent Postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) OR equivalent Postgraduate degree in Pathology recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 3 Years’ Post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Pathology in a Teaching Hospital. Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after Post graduate will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates. Experience in Onco-Pathology, Cytology, Haemato-Pathology or Molecular Pathology is desirable.

Monthly Remuneration (Rs.) : Rs. 1, 20,000/- (Rupees one lakh twenty thousand

only)

Rs.1,06,000/- (Rupees one lakh six thousand only) for Ad-hoc Lecturer (Pathology) with more than 2 Years Post M.D. / D.N.B. experience.

Rs.1,03,000/- (Rupees one lakh six thousand only) for Ad-hoc Lecturer (Pathology) with more than one year Post M.D. / D.N.B. experience.

Name of post : Senior Resident (Transfusion Medicine)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MD (Immunohaemotology and Blood Transfusion / Transfusion Medicine) OR Equivalent Postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission (Erstwhile Medical Council of India) OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) Or equivalent Postgraduate degree in Pathology recognized by National Medical Commission (Erstwhile Medical Council of India)

Monthly Remuneration (Rs.) : Rs. 1, 01,000/- (Rupees one lakh one thousand only)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 21, 2022 between 10 AM to 11 AM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16

How to apply : Candidates are required to carry Bio-Data, recent passport size photograph, original documents of PAN card, Aadhaar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates for attending interview

The outstation candidates may attend the Interview online. For the purpose, they will be required to send their resume along with supporting documents in a single PDF file to bbci_info@yahoo.co.in on or before September 17, 2022 up to 3 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

