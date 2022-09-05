Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Goreswar College Assam.

Goreswar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in English and Economics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Economics : 1

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Counsellor vacancy in TISS Guwahati

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualifications and Selection Procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24.01.2022. The candidates must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) at Master Degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to Ph.D holders who have obtained their Master degree prior to 19.09.1991. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate or masters level for the SC/ST/PWD categories for purpose of eligibility. The candidates have to acquire qualification as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./Ph.D/Seminar paper/Publication can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST candidates, 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Also read : Assam Career : District Legal Services Authority Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by Director of Higher Education, Assam with Biodata and all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 2000/- (Two thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal I/C, Goreswawr College, Goreswar, payable at SBI, Goreswar Branch. The applications must reach the Principal I/C & Secretary, Goreswar College, PO-Goreswar, Dist.-Baksa, PIN-781366 within September 18, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply online for 130 vacancies in National AYUSH Mission