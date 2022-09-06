Applications are invited for various managerial positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Stores & Purchase Officer on a contractual basis.

Name of post : Stores & Purchase Officer

No. of posts : 1

Also Read: Assam Career : Assam University Recruitment 2022

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution.

Experience: Fifteen (15) years of experience in any Central/State Govt. or University/ PSU or other Central/State Autonomous Bodies out of which at least eight (8) years as In charge of Stores & Purchase Dept.

Desirable: Well Conversant with the Central government procurement procedures and familiar with GFR procurement provisions. Also, exposure in procedures like processing procurements of consumable, non-consumable and Asset items by adopting procedures like, procurements through committees, single tender, limited tender, Proprietary items, open tenders, Global tenders, Rate contract etc. The knowledge of utilizing portals like GeM etc. will be an added qualification. Job involves not only placing purchase orders but also involves responsibilities like receipt of material and their preservation, Maintenance of stock ledgers, Issue of materials, Gate passes, handling Disposals, Maintenance of instruments, equipment’s and other related services arranging payments to suppliers etc. Person recruited is also expected to handle Imports and should have through knowledge in establishing letter of credits, arranging foreign payments, handling import clearances, and capable of making correspondence with suppliers through emails etc. The knowledge of operating the computers is an essential requirement

Maximum Age : 60 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply by emailing the following documents in PDF format to recruitment.support@niperguwahati.ac.in latest by 16/09/2022 (up to 12 noon) mentioning the subject line as “Recruitment for the post of S&P Officer.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply online for 130 vacancies in National AYUSH Mission