Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University.

The Department of Pharmaceutical Science, Assam University, Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the Adhoc project entitled ‘Bio prospection of few selected ethnic medicinal plants (North-East India) for their Phyto-characterization and experimental validation of its tribal use towards the drug development against inflammatory pain disorders and rheumatoid arthritis” sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),Government of India.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Bio prospection of few selected ethnic medicinal plants (North-East India) for their Phyto-characterization and experimental validation of its tribal use towards the drug development against inflammatory pain disorders and rheumatoid arthritis

Essential Qualification : MPharm / MS (Pharm) in Pharmacology / Natural Product / Pharmacognosy / Pharmaceutics / Pharmaceutical Chemistry / Pharmaceutical Analysis / Quality Assurance / other specialization with GATE / GPAT / CSIR-NET or equivalent examination. Experience in ethnic medicinal plants-based drug discovery preferable.

Age Limit : As per the Government Norms, if any

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA 8% @2480/-

How to apply : Candidates may submit self-prepared bio-data along with supporting documents to the email: itspartha_p@yahoo.com / partha.palit@aus.ac.in on or before 10/09/2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

