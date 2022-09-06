Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate under the “Agro-Economic Research Centre for NE India.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 22000-97000/- + GP Rs. 11500/- per month

Essential Qualification :

i) Minimum Second Class Master’s degree in Agricultural Economics / Economics/ Agricultural Statistics / Statistics from any recognized University

ii) Proficiency in Computer Application

iii) Minimum two years of research experience in field investigation, data capturing & reporting, relating to Agro-Economic Research & Development in North East India.

Desirable Qualification : PhD in the relevant field

Maximum Age Limit : 38 years as on 01-01-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications forms online at https://online.aau.ac.in/aerc-recruitment/ on or before 5 PM of September 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

