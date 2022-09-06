Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate under the “Agro-Economic Research Centre for NE India.” 

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 22000-97000/- + GP Rs. 11500/- per month

Essential Qualification

i) Minimum Second Class Master’s degree in Agricultural Economics / Economics/ Agricultural Statistics / Statistics from any recognized University

ii) Proficiency in Computer Application

iii) Minimum two years of research experience in field investigation, data capturing & reporting, relating to Agro-Economic Research & Development in North East India.

Desirable Qualification : PhD in the relevant field

Maximum Age Limit : 38 years as on 01-01-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications forms online at https://online.aau.ac.in/aerc-recruitment/ on or before 5 PM of September 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

