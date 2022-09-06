Applications are invited for various technical positions in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).
Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Scientist-II, Research Scientist-I, Laboratory Technician and Data Entry Operator purely on temporary and contractual basis under Multi-Disciplinary Research Unit.
Name of post : Research Scientist-II (Scientist C)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 67,000/- + HRA per month
Essential Qualification :
i) Post Graduate Degree (MD / DNB) in Pathology / Biochemistry / Microbiology subject from a recognized University with 5 years R&D experience
OR
MBBS Degree recognized by MCI from a recognized University with minimum of 8 years’ R&D experience in the relevant subject after MBBS
OR
BDS / BVSc & AH degree recognized by DCI / VCI with 5 years R&D experience in the relevant subject after BDS / BVSc degree
OR
First class Master’s degree in Biochemistry / Microbiology / Biotechnology / Life Science degree from recognized University with 8 years R&D experience in Genetics or the biomedical subjects in recognized institute(s)
OR
First class Master’s degree in relevant life science subjects or equivalent degree from a recognized University with 8 years R&D experience in relevant subject after 1st class Master’s degree
Name of post : Research Scientist-I (Scientist B)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 56,000/- + HRA per month
Essential Qualification : MBBS from any institute recognized by MCI with 6 years R&D experience or BE /BTech degree in Biotechnology
OR
First class Master’s degree in Life Sciences or related subject or equivalent degree from a recognized University with 5 years’ experience
OR
Second class MSc plus PhD degree in Life Sciences or related subject or equivalent degree from a recognized University with 5 years’ experience
Name of post : Laboratory Technician
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA per month
Essential Qualification : 12th pass in Science with 2 years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from Govt. recognized institute with 5 years Lab experience
Name of post : Data Entry Operator
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Essential Qualification : 12th pass in Science from recognized board or DOEACC ‘A’ level from a recognized institute and minimum 2 years’ experience in Govt. lab / hospital services
OR
Graduate with PGDCA from recognized institute with 2 year experience in Govt. lab / hospital services
Knowledge of MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point and MS Excel. A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 27, 2022 and September 28, 2022 in Conference Hall, Gauhati Medical College Hospital, Hospital Complex, Guwahati-781032
How to apply : Candidates can send hard copy of the application along with signed copy of bio-data with passport photo and Xerox copies of all supporting documents addressed to Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College and sent in sealed envelope mentioning name of the post to the Office of the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College, (Hilltop) by September 15, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
