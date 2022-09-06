Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nehru College Cachar.

Nehru College Cachar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

History : 2

Economics : 3

Manipuri : 1

Scale of pay : As per UGC scale of pay

Eligibility Criteria :

a) The candidate must have good academics with atleast 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in point scale) at the Masters degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC / ST /PwD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to PhD holders who have obtained their Master’s degree prior to 19th September 1991. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date of submitting applications. Eligibility like MPhil / PhD / Seminar Papers / Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

b) Candidates educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. OM. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022 with NET / SLET / SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having PhD degree in accordance with UGC (minimum standards and procedure for award of PhD degree) Regulation 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility conditions of NET / SET / SLET.

Age Limit : Age of candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST candidates, 3 years for OBC /MOBC candidates and 10 years for PwD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Biodata and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 2000/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Nehru College, Pailapool, Cachar payable at Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Pailapool, Cachar. The applications must reach the Principal, Nehru College, Pailapool, Cachar, Assam, PIN-788098 within September 19, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here

