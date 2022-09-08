Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I for the DST-SERB (CRG) sponsored project “Harvesting Pico-scale water power using zero-head modified Savonius water turbine.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Harvesting Pico-scale water power using zero-head modified Savonius water turbine.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant & Grade IV vacancies in Lakhimpur Commerce College

Essential Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering/ Energy Engineering or M.E/ M.Tech or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering and related branches of Mechanical Engineering from recognized University. GATE qualified candidates will be given preference. Other terms are according to DST-SERB guidelines

Desirable Qualification : Expertise or strong interest in Thermal Engineering/Thermal and Fluid Science Engineering/Renewable Energy. Throughout First Class in academic career and knowledge in zero-head water turbines will be preferred

Salary :

(i) Rs. 31,000/- for GATE Qualified Candidate

(ii) Rs. 25,000/- for Non-GATE Qualified Candidate

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant vacancies in AEGCL

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Agnimitra Biswas, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar–788010, Assam, India (Contact: 9435500659).

Candidate should write “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under the project

CRG/2021/005857”on the top of the envelope containing the filled application form with relevant documents.

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the PI through email (agnibis@mech.nits.ac.in ) with the subject as “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under the project CRG/2021/005857”on or before 21.09.2022 up to 5 PM IST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate, Accountant & Consultant vacancies in ARGUCOM