Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Lakhimpur Commerce College Assam.

Lakhimpur Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants and Grade IV.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a computer diploma or certificate course of minimum three months’ duration

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : HSLC passed from the recognized Board / Council

Age Limit : Age of candidates for Junior Assistant / Grade IV / Library Bearer should not be more than 40 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for ST / SC candidates, 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates, 10 years for PWD and 2 years for Ex-servicemen as per Govt. Guidance No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02.09.2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in standard form along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- for Junior Assistant and Rs. 300/- for Grade-IV in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Commerce College, North Lakhimpur payable at SBI, North Lakhimpur Branch (IFSC Code- SBIN0000145). The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Commerce College, North Lakhimpur-787001 within September 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

