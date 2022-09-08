Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management (ARGUCOM), Sivasagar.

Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management (ARGUCOM), Sivasagar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teaching Associates, Cashier cum Accountant and Consultant (Establishments & Administration).

Name of post : Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 11

School wise vacancies :

School of Public Policy and Law (Law) : 3

School of Entrepreneurship and Management (Management) : 5

School of Innovation and Technology (IT) : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

School of Public Policy and Law (Law) : A good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point, wherever the grading system is followed) at the master’s degree level i.e LL.M with specialization in Constitutional Law/ Corporate Law/ IPR Law

from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a foreign University.

School of Entrepreneurship and Management (Management) : A good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point, wherever the grading system is followed) at the master’s degree level i.e MBA with specialization in Marketing/HR, MBA/M.Com (Finance), Mass Communication (Advertising & PR).

School of Innovation and Technology (IT) : A good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point, wherever the grading system is followed) at the master’s degree level i.e MCA/ MSc. CS/ M.Tech in CS from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a foreign University.

Salary :

Rs. 26,000/- per month for those with NET / SLET / PhD

Rs. 21,000/- per month for those without NET / SLET / PhD

Name of post : Cashier cum Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs 22,000/–87,000/-+GP Rs. 9,700/- and admissible allowances.

Qualification :

i) MCom (Accountancy / Finance) / MBA (Finance) with BCom in graduation

ii) Knowledge of Accounting in Higher Educational Institutions

iii) Minimum three years of experience in Higher Educational Institutions

Name of post : Consultant (Establishments & Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs 20,000/- per month

Qualification :

i) Recently retired personnel at Superintendent level preferably from Higher Education Institutions / Govt. establishments

ii) Knowledge of establishment matters like Recruitment, Leave, Promotion and employee related affairs of Govt. establishments / Universities

How to apply :

For the post of Teaching Associate, candidates are requested to send the application form along with required documents on or before September 17, 2022 to the address- “The Registrar Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management, Basic Tini Ali, Gadadhar Nagar Joysagar, Sivasagar-785665”

For the post of Cashier cum Accountant & Consultant (Establishments & Administration), candidates are requested to send the application form along with required documents on or before September 27, 2022 to the address- “The Registrar Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management, Basic Tini Ali, Gadadhar Nagar Joysagar, Sivasagar-785665. ” A demand draft of Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) (in case of Cashier cum Accountant only) as application form fee should be drawn on any bank of India in favour of Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management, payable at Sivasagar. Application form fee is non-refundable

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

