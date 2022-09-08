Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Director (TI) and Assistant Director (Youth Affairs).

Name of post : Deputy Director (TI)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50680/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Post graduate degree in Social Sciences (Sociology / Anthropology/ Psychology / Social Work / Public Admin) from a recognized University with 5 years’ experience in social development sector including 2 years work experience HIV / AIDS sector at State. Good knowledge of computers

Age : 62 years

Name of post : Assistant Director (Youth Affairs)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Master degree in Sociology / Social Work / Humanities from a recognized Institution. Good knowledge of computers

Desirable : Member of NSS for 3 years / C certificate holder of NCC

Age : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates are instructed to submit application through the link https://forms.gle/wzp5PF4J6grkTMRb8 or by scanning the QR Code (as given in the detailed advertisement) and send the received copy of the application form to the email Id recruitment.asacs@gmail.com mentioning “Application for the post of………” in the subject line.

The last date for receiving application is September 22, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

