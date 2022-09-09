Applications are invited for seven managerial positions in Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited.
Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy General Manager, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager and Accounts Officer.
Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Production)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Chemical Engineering or equivalent qualification
Experience : Minimum 17 (seventeen) years post qualification experience in plant operation/project execution out of which 2 (Two)) years should be in next lower level Managerial role in large or medium scale PSU/ Private Industry preferably in Petrochemical/ Chemical /Oil Refinery Sector. Preference will be given to candidates who acquired experience in project execution, commissioning & operation having latest technology with Captive Power Plant and DCS system in Petrochemical/ chemical sector.
Pay Scale : PB : Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 16300/-
Age : 50 years
Name of post : Senior Manager (Production)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Chemical Engineering or equivalent qualification
Experience : Minimum 13 (thirteen) years post qualification experience in plant operation/project execution out of which 2 (Two) years should be in next lower level Managerial role in large or medium scale PSU/ Private Industry preferably in Petrochemical/Chemical /Oil Refinery Sector. Preference will be given to candidates who acquired experience in project execution, commissioning & operation having latest technology with Captive Power Plant and DCS system in Petrochemical/ chemical sector.
Pay Scale : PB : Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 15700/-
Age : 45 years
Name of post : Manager (F&A)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : CA/CMA or Full time MBA (Finance) with graduation in Commerce stream.
Experience : Minimum 09 (Nine) years Post qualification experience in line out of which 02 (Two) years should be in next lower-level post in Govt. or Semi-Govt. Organization, Large/medium Private Sector Organization.
Pay Scale : PB : Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 15100/-
Age : 40 years
Name of post : Deputy Manager (F&A)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : CA/CMA or Full time MBA (Finance) with graduation in Commerce stream.
Experience : Minimum 06 (six) years Post qualification experience in line out of which 02 (Two) years should be in next lower-level post in Govt. or Semi-Govt. Organization, Large/medium Private Sector Organization
Pay Scale : PB : Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 14500/-
Age : 35 years
Name of post : Assistant Manager (F&A)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : CA/CMA or Full time MBA (Finance) with graduation in Commerce stream.
Experience : Minimum 03 (three) years Post qualification experience in line out of which 02 (Two) years should be in next lower-level post in Govt. or Semi-Govt. Organization, Large/medium Private Sector Organization
Pay Scale : PB : Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13900/-
Age : 33 years
Name of post : Accounts Officer
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification : CA/CMA or Full time MBA (Finance) with graduation in Commerce stream.
Experience : Experience not essential for CA/CMA. Preference shall be given to the candidates having post qualification experience in line.
For MBA (Finance), minimum 02 (two) years post qualification experience in Govt. or Semi-Govt. Organization, Large/medium Private Sector Organization.
Pay Scale : PB : Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-
Age : 33 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://assampetrochemicals.co.in/ from September 14, 2022 to midnight of October 4, 2022.
Application Fees : The candidates (SC/STP/STH) shall have to deposit Rs. 150/- plus bank charges, if any through SBI Collect Online Payment selecting appropriate payment gateway. The online application fee is non-refundable.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
