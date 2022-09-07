Applications are invited for 5008 vacant positions in clerical cadre in State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales).

Name of post : Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)

No. of posts : 5008

State wise vacancies :

Assam : 258

Arunachal Pradesh : 15

Manipur : 28

Meghalaya : 23

Mizoram : 10

Nagaland : 15

Tripura : 10

Sikkim : 26

Gujarat : 353

Daman & Diu : 4

Karnataka : 316

Madhya Pradesh : 389

Chhattisgarh : 92

West Bengal : 340

A&N Islands : 10

Odisha : 170

Jammu & Kashmir : 35

Haryana : 5

Himachal Pradesh : 55

Punjab : 130

Tamil Nadu : 355

Pondicherry : 7

Delhi : 32

Uttarakhand : 120

Telangana : 225

Rajasthan : 284

Kerala : 270

Lakshadweep : 3

Uttar Pradesh : 631

Maharashtra : 747

Goa : 50

Essential Qualification : Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any

equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.

Age Limit : Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.08.2022, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both days inclusive). Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure : The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.sbi.co.in/ from September 7, 2022 to September 27, 2022

Application Fees :

General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 750/-

SC / ST / PwBD / ESM / DESM : Nil

