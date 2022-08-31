Applications are invited for 714 vacant positions in State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (.NET Developer)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Min. – 2 Years of work experience in Software Development

Name of post : Deputy Manager (.NET Developer)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Minimum 5 years of work experience in software development out of which at least 3 years’ experience in .NET Technologies

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Java Developer)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Minimum 2 Years of experience in the field of Information Technology.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Java Developer)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of work experience in software development, out of which atleast 3 years of experience in Java/ J2EE/ Spring technologies).

Name of post : Deputy Manager (AI/ML Developer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/ Data Science/ Artificial Intelligence or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering/ Data Science/ Artificial Intelligence) from recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Minimum 4 years of experience in related field. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in financial sector/ Bank/ NBFC/ Insurance/Investment Firm.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Windows Administrator)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in the field of System/ Server Administration

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Linux Administrator)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in the field of System/ Server Administration

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Database Administrator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in IT sector/ industry, out of which atleast 3 years’ experience in Database Administration

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Application Server Administrator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in related field in IT vertical of a reputed Organization out of which atleast 3 years’ experience in System/Server Administration

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Automation Test Engineer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Minimum 4 years of Work experience in field of Software Development/ Software Testing, out of which atleast 2 years in the field of Automation Testing

Name of post : Senior Special Executive (Infrastructure Operations)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Minimum 7 years of experience in IT industry/ sector, out of which atleast 4 years in the field of IT Systems/ Server/ DevOps Administration

Name of post : Senior Special Executive (DevOps)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 7 years of experience in Software Development/ System Administration of which minimum 3 years of experience in DevOps Implementation

Name of post : Senior Special Executive (Cloud Native Engineer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 6 years in Information Technology (IT) field in the area of Software Development/ Software Engineering/ System Design/ Architecting Solutions

Name of post : Senior Special Executive (Emerging Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 7 years of Work experience in Software Development/ Software Engineering/ Software Architecture in IT/ BFSI Industry/ Business out of which at least 3 years’ experience in the field of Emerging technologies related to the Banking Industry (e.g., AI/ ML/ RPA/ Blockchain)

Name of post : Senior Special Executive (Microservices Developer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 7 years’ work experience in Software Development in IT/ BFSI Industry/ Business.

Name of post : Manager (Business Process)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA/PGDM from Government recognized University or Institution

Experience : Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 5 years in Bank/Wealth Management firms/broking firms.

Name of post : Central Operations Team – Support

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution

Experience : Post Qualification experience of minimum 3 years in financial services, investment advisory, private banking or Wealth Management Solution Providers, out of which minimum two years of experience in Central Operations in Wealth Management business.

Name of post : Manager (Business Development)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MBA/PGDM from Government recognized University or Institution

Experience : Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 5 years in Bank/Wealth Management firms/broking firms.

Name of post : Project Development Manager (Business)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MBA/PGDM from Government recognized University or Institution

Experience : Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 5 years in Bank/wealth Management firms/broking firms

Name of post : Relationship Officer

No. of posts : 335

Qualification : Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution

Experience : Post-qualification experience of minimum 3 years as a Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with leading Public/Private/Foreign Banks/Broking/ Security firms.

Name of post : Investment Officer

No. of posts : 52

Qualification : Graduates / Post-Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience as an investment advisor/ counsellor/ part of product team in Wealth Management organization.

Name of post : Senior Relationship Manager

No. of posts : 147

Qualification : Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution

Experience : Post Qualification Experience of minimum 6+ years as a Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with leading Public/Private/Foreign banks/Broking/ Security firms

Name of post : Relationship Manager (Team Lead)

No. of posts : 37

Qualification : Graduates from Government recognized University or Institution

Experience : Post qualification experience of minimum 8 years in relationship management in wealth management with leading Public/Private/Foreign banks/Broking/ Security firms

Name of post : Regional Head

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Graduates from Government recognized University or Institution

Experience : Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 12+ years of experience in relationship management in wealth management with leading Public/Private/Foreign Banks/Broking/Security firms.

Name of post : Customer Relationship Executive

No. of posts : 75

Qualification : Graduates from Government recognized University or Institution

Experience : Experience in documentation requirements of financial products and good communications skills would be desirable.

Name of post : Manager (Data Scientist-Specialist)

No. of posts : 11

Qualification : MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, web Crawling and Neural Networks.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of overall (post basic education qualification) experience in Data Science / AI ML Model Development.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Data Scientist-Specialist)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, web Crawling and Neural Networks.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of overall (post basic education qualification) experience in Data Science / AI ML Model Development.

Name of post : System Officer (Specialist)- i. Database Administrator ii. Application Administrator iii. System Administrator

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B. Tech or B.E./M. Tech or M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Experience : 3+ years of overall experience in any relevant area

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers from August 31 , 2022 to September 20, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

