Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Network & System Administrator on contractual basis.

Name of post : Network & System Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Pay: Rs 56,000.00 (Rupees fifty-six thousand only) p.m. (consolidated). No other allowance is admissible.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Managers & Accounts Officer vacancies in Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited

Qualification and Experience:

a. Essential:

i. B.E./B.Tech/M.Sc in Computer Science/Information Technology or MCA with a minimum of 55% mark or equivalent grade point average with very good academic records.

ii. Qualified CCNA

iii. At least 5 years of working experience of network and system administration works/relevant area in any reputed institution/university/organization.

b. Desirable:

i. Considerable working experience in managing network switches, routers and firewalls; administering and monitoring of LAN, wireless infrastructure, IP camera, IP phone system, storage and server independently; managing and analysis of security logs and threats and taking counter measures; data centre monitoring and maintenance; directory services, Linux Server Administration, MS-Windows Server 12/16/19 and virtual server environment (like VMware), website maintenance and content upgradation.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-IV and Library Bearer vacancies in CKB College Teok

ii. Candidate having working experience with e-governance, e-procurement etc. will be preferred.

iii. Working knowledge in cloud environment, managing and maintenance of VPN services, administration and working knowledge in Linux server, mail server and FTP environment will be considered as an added qualification.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ up to September 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Office of the District & Sessions Judge Nalbari Recruitment 2022