Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the District & Sessions Judge Nalbari.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Nalbari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon, Day Chowkidar and Night Chowkidar.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 5

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-37500 + GP Rs. 3900 (PB-2) with other allowances as per Rules

Qualification : Minimum educational qualification is Class VIII passed and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said posts.

Name of post : Day Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-37500 + GP Rs. 3900 (PB-2) with other allowances as per Rules

Qualification : Minimum educational qualification is Class VIII passed and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said posts.

Name of post : Night Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-37500 + GP Rs. 3900 (PB-2) with other allowances as per Rules

Qualification : Minimum educational qualification is Class VIII passed and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said posts.

Age Limit : Candidates should be between 18 years and 40 years of age. Age relaxation should be as per government rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (under Assam Gazette of Part-IX) along with all copies of self-attested documents and two recent passport size photographs to District & Sessions Judge cum Chairman, Selection Board, Nalbari, Barama Road, Nalbari, Assam, PIN-781335 by September 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

