New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Guwahati will conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 for admission to masters programmes in IITs and NITs on February 12 next year.

JAM 2023 is open to all national candidates with no age restriction. JAM 2023 score will be valid for only one year and might also be used by other centrally funded technical institutions including IISc Bangalore, JNCASR, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, DIAT and IISERs for admission to their Masters programs.

“Online application process for the candidates has started today and will conclude on October 11,” IIT Guwahati said in a statement.

JAM 2023 will be conducted in over 100 cities across the country as a computer-based test in seven subjects including — Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics.

Candidates can appear for either one or two test papers.

“Through this exam, over 3000 seats in various IITs and over 2000 seats in various NITs will be filled for Masters programs including–MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc – PhD and integrated PhD,” said IIT Guwahati statement.

Candidates can apply for the IIT JAM 202 exam through the website – jam.iitg.ac.in.

Interested candidates can register for the IIT JAM 2023 examination till October 11, 2022.