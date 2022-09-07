GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati will be conducting the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on February 12, 2023.

JAM 2023 is a qualifying examination for candidates pursuing admission to Masters programs in various Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Online application process for the candidates started on September 7, 2022, which will continue till October 11, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply for the exam through the link – https://jam.iitg.ac.in

JAM 2023 will be conducted in over 100 cities across the country as a Computer Based Test in Seven test papers. These include:

Biotechnology

Chemistry

Economics

Geology

Mathematics

Mathematical Statistics

Physics

Candidates can appear for either one or two test papers. Through this exam over 3000 seats in various IITs and over 2000 seats in various NITs will be filled for Masters programs including:

M.Sc.

M.Sc. (Tech)

M.Sc. – MTech Dual Degree

M.Sc. – M.S. (Research)

Joint M.Sc. – Ph.D.

M.Sc. – Ph.D. Dual Degree

Integrated Ph.D. in various Institutes

JAM 2023 is open to all national candidates with no age restriction. JAM 2023 score will be valid for only one year and might also be used by other centrally funded technical institutions including IISc Bangalore, JNCASR, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, DIAT and IISERs for admission to their Masters programs.