Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Engineer on contract basis.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month. No other allowances.

Essential Qualification : BE / BTech in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics Engineering

Essential Experience : Five years working experience in reputed tinkering labs or relevant fields

Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th September 2022 at 3 PM in IIT Guwahati, Guwahati-781039. Reporting time for the interview is 2 PM.

How to apply : Candidates may report to the Administration Section, 2nd Floor, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati along with their CV, original documents and a set of photocopy of all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

