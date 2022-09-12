Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contractual Pharmacist and Contractual Paramedical Laboratory Technician.

Name of post : Contractual Pharmacist

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

ii) Passed 02 (two) years Diploma course in Pharmacy from an institution recognized by Government of India and the Pharmacy Council of India.

iii) Must have registered with Assam Pharmacy Council and should possess valid professional Pharmacist License.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Engineer, IT Specialist and Accounts Officer vacancies in AHIDMS

iv) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Pharmacist.

Emoluments :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day.

Age Limit (years) as on the date of registration :

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum age limit: Gen: 40, OBC-NCL: 43

Name of post : Contractual Paramedical Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

i) Passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Board/University.

ii) Passed Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Technology [MLT (03 years course)] from a Government recognized Institute/ Medical College.

Also Read: Assam Career : Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department Recruitment 2022

OR

i) Passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Board/University.

ii) Passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology [DMLT (02 years course) from a Government recognized Institute/Medical College.

iii) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience

Emoluments :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 23, 2022 in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. The time of registration for the interview is 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates can submit the Personal Bio-Data (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and bring it along with the self-attested copies of documents on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Managers & Accounts Officer vacancies in Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited