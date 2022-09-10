Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS).

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE), IT Specialist , Deputy Accounts Officer on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (AE)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering from recognized University/Institution.

Working Experience: The candidate must have at least minimum 5 (five) years of hands on experience in Construction activities in any Externally Aided Project (e.g. World Bank, JICA, ADB etc.) Or Public/ Private sector organization.

Remuneration : Rs. 30000-50000 per month

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st January, 2022

Also read : Assam Career : Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department Recruitment 2022

Name of post : IT Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess at least MCA/ (B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science from recognized University / Institution.

Working Experience: The candidate must have at least Five (5) years of hands on experience in project MIS & Finance activities in any Externally Aided Project (e.g. World Bank, JICA, ADB etc.) or Public/ Private sector organization.

Remuneration : Rs. 30000-50000 per month

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st January, 2022

Name of post : Deputy Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Retired as Accounts Officer or Deputy Accounts Officer from Assam Government Accounts Service

Working Experience: Working experience Accounting, financial management for large scale programmes/ in budgeting, projects etc. Experience of working in Externally Aided Projects will

be preferred. Must have exceptional degree of integrity, judgment and tact in handling the most sensitive, diverse and confidential material.

Also read : Assam Career : Office of the District & Sessions Judge Nalbari Recruitment 2022

Remuneration : Rs. 50000 (fifty thousand) per month or Last month salary before retirement minus pension whichever is less.

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 65 years as on 1st January, 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per the prescribed Application Format (Annexure-I) along with self-attested copies of testimonials relating to educational qualification, experience, etc. to The Project Director, Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS), Assam, 4th floor, Nayantara Supermarket, Sixmile, Guwahati-22 on or before September 23, 2022 till 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant vacancies in RFRI Jorhat