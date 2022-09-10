Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Mega Mission Society-Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (MMS-CMSGUY) Assam.

Mega Mission Society-Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (MMS-CMSGUY) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accounts Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Accounts Assistants

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 25,000-40,000

Qualification : M.Com. with at least 55% marks and diploma in computer

Experience : 2-3 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format available in the website https://mmscmsguy.assam.gov.in/ along with education / experience certificates via email ceocmsguy@gmail.com. A hardcopy of the applications should also be send to the O/o the CEO, MMS-CMSGUY, OTI Building, Veterinary Campus, Near Vivanta by Taj, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

The last date for receipt of applications is by 5 PM of October 1, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

