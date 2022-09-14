Applications are invited for various technical and financial positions in Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL).

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executive and Senior Finance Controller.

Name of post : Executive (Procurement- Drug/Quality Control)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

i) Post Graduate in any Science stream from Govt. recognized Institution with minimum 5 years of experience in procurement of drugs in Govt. organization. OR

ii) Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy from Govt. recognized Institution with minimum 2 years of experience in procurement of drugs in Govt. organization. OR

iii) Diploma in Pharmacy from Govt. recognized Institution with minimum 3 years of experience in procurement of drugs in Govt. organization.

iv) Experience in Procurement through e-Tender desirable.

v) High proficiency in written and oral English.

vi) Computer proficiency-MS Office (word, excel, power point)

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month (Negotiable)

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2022

Name of post : Executive (Procurement- BME)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

i) Bachelor Degree in Instrumentation/ Biomedical Engineering/ Medical Electronics from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 3 years of experience in Procurement of Medical equipment in Govt. organization. OR

ii) Diploma in Instrumentation/ Bio- Medical engineering/ Medical Electronics from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 5 years of experience in Procurement of Medical equipment in Govt. organization.

iii) Experience in Procurement through GeM and eTender desirable.

iv) High proficiency in written and oral English.

v) Computer proficiency-MS Office (word, excel, power point)

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month (Negotiable)

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2022

Name of post : Senior Finance Controller

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Retired AFS Officer who were holding a post not below the rank of Financial Advisor / Senior Financial Advisor / Director Finance before retirement preferably Senior Financial Advisor/ Director Finance.

Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month (Negotiable)

Age : Up to 65 years as on 1st January, 2022

How to apply : Candidates have to apply online in the AMSCL, Assam website hosted at https://nhm.assam.gov.in (AMSCL Section) up to September 25, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

