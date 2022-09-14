Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Assistant (Tabla) on contract basis in the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Studies in Performing Arts.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant (Tabla)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Music in Tabla / B.A. in Performing Arts (Vocal Music) from any recognized University. Preference will be given to candidates having MA in Performing Arts (Vocal Music / Tabla)

Desirable : Knowledge of Accompanying with Vocal Classical, Semi Classical, Semi Classical, Light Songs and Kathak Dance.

Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 22, 2022 at 10 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University.

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate, (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification.

Candidates shall be required to pay an amount of Rs. 500/- only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

