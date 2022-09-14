Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nehru College Pailapool.

Nehru College Pailapool is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Grade III and Grade IV.

Name of post : Grade-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from a recognized College / Institute affiliated to a recognized University with a Diploma or Certificate course of Computer Operation of minimum 3 months duration. The candidate should have the working knowledge in English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Engineer vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The age of the candidate for all the Posts should not be more than 40 years as on 01/01/2022 .

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for IT Manager vacancy in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form in Assam Gazette (Part IX) along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials (3 sets) from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- ( Rupees Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Nehru College, Pailapool, Cachar, payable at State Bank Of India, Lakhipur Branch, (IFSC–SBIN0011612). The applications must reach the Principal, Nehru College, Pailapool, Cachar (Assam) Pin – 788098 within September 28, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Data Entry Operator vacancy in Assam University