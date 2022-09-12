Applications are invited for various technical positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager (IT).

Name of post : Manager (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Computer Application (MCA) or BE /BTech in Computer Science or equivalent from a recognized institution. Basic knowledge of programming and coding is essential

Experience : Minimum 10-15 years of total experience with minimum 5 years experience as Manager

Salary : Negotiable

Age : Not above 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by September 30, 2022

